Binance Smart Chain cede il terzo posto all’ecosistema decentralizzato Fantom (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Fantom ormai è dietro solo agli ecosistemi Terra ed Ethereum per valore totale bloccato, secondo gli ultimi dati di mercato DeFi Binance Smart Chain, Solana e Avalanche hanno lasciato il posto a Fantom che ora è salita al terzo posto nel valore totale bloccato (TVL). Guadagnando oltre il 60% in 48 ore, l'ecosistema DeFi di Fantom ha scavalcato Binance Smart Chain (BSC) oggi con 12,4 miliardi di dollari in TVL (500 milioni di dollari in più rispetto al BSC). La crescita della rete è stata trainata dall'attività nei suoi 129 protocolli, con dApp come Matrixswap e Chainstack che la utilizzano molto nei loro sforzi di espansione. Al momento della stampa, il TVL della ...Leggi su coinlist.me
Crypto company EGridd introduces world's first Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem coupled with breakthrough Magnetic Generator TechnologyThe EDEX operates on the Binance Smart Chain, deemed by most savvy users as one of the best and largest smart Blockchain exchange platforms in the world, which also happens to be the most costs ...
Come creare un NFT (e quanto costa): la guida completa... Polkadot, Cosmos e Binace Smart Chain, che si presentano tutte come alternative o come evoluzioni ... Trust Wallet (Binance) Una delle migliori piattaforme per conservare e scambiare NFT è Trust Wallet ,...
