UCB to acquire Zogenix

- - Transaction broadens and builds upon UCB's role as a leader in, and our continued commitment to, ...

UCB to acquire Zogenix (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - - Transaction broadens and builds upon UCB's role as a leader in, and our continued commitment to, addressing unmet needs of people living with epilepsy, complementing existing medicines and expanding clinical development pipeline of epilepsy and rare disease therapies - Adds treatment option for specific, vulnerable patient populations with FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) C-IV oral solution - approved for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, with potential in other significant seizure disorders including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome - Total transaction* value of up to approximately US$ 1.9 billion / € 1.7 billion. This consists of US$ 26.00 in cash per Zogenix share plus a milestone-based contingent value right for a potential cash payment of US$ 2.00 per share BRUSSELS and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

