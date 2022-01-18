Microsoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

Gartner Mentions FarEye in the 2021 Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling and Last Mile Technologies for the Fourth Time in a Row

FarEye, a global SaaS platform transforming Last-Mile logistics, has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in Gartner ® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies, 2021*. This is the Fourth consecutive mention for FarEye in the reputed Market Guide, published on 13 December 2021. Per Gartner, "The Market for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile applications continues to grow as ...
