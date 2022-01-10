HONOR Watch GS 3 è ufficiale con tracciamento e posizionamento migliorati (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Il nuovo smartWatch HONOR Watch GS 3 è elegante la punto giusto e migliorato nel posizionamento e nel tracciamento dello stato di salute. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Honor Watch GS 3 è ufficiale: tanta autonomia e design eleganteDopo aver presentato il suo primo smartphone pieghevole , Honor ha approfittato dell'annuncio per svelare ufficialmente il suo nuovo orologio connesso, Honor Watch GS 3. Come sul modello della sua ex casa madre, Honor ha così integrato uno schermo Oled di 1,43 pollici di diametro. Con una definizione di 466 x 466 pixel, offrendo quindi una densità di ...
Magic V, lo smartphone pieghevole di Honor che costa circa 1500 euroCollateralmente, è stato presentato anche il nuovo Honor Watch GS 3 con versione standard e 'nappa' caratterizzato da una scocca in alluminio color oro. L hardware conta su un amoled da 1,43' a 326 ...
ECCO il PRIMO HONOR PIEGHEVOLE. Anteprima MAGIC V e Watch GS3 Andrea Galeazzi
Honor Watch GS 3 launched with AMOLED screen, stainless steel body, GPS & more!Honor today help a launch event where the magic V foldable smartphone took the spotlight. However, the company equally unveiled the Honor Watch GS 3, a premium smartwatch with several features that ...
