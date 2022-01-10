Advertising

TuttoAndroid : HONOR Watch GS 3 è ufficiale con tracciamento e posizionamento migliorati - fainformazione : Honor Watch GS 3: ufficiale lo smartwatch con AMOLED, GPS e NFC Non solo smartphone, all'evento dedicato alla pres… - fainfoscienza : Honor Watch GS 3: ufficiale lo smartwatch con AMOLED, GPS e NFC Non solo smartphone, all'evento dedicato alla pres… - CellulareMag : Honor Watch GS 3 è ufficiale: tanta autonomia e design elegante --> - telodogratis : Honor Watch GS 3 ufficiale: 46mm di stile da 180 euro in Cina -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HONOR Watch

Andrea Galeazzi

Dopo aver presentato il suo primo smartphone pieghevole ,ha approfittato dell'annuncio per svelare ufficialmente il suo nuovo orologio connesso,GS 3. Come sul modello della sua ex casa madre,ha così integrato uno schermo Oled di 1,43 pollici di diametro. Con una definizione di 466 x 466 pixel, offrendo quindi una densità di ...Collateralmente, è stato presentato anche il nuovoGS 3 con versione standard e 'nappa' caratterizzato da una scocca in alluminio color oro. L hardware conta su un amoled da 1,43' a 326 ...Honor today help a launch event where the magic V foldable smartphone took the spotlight. However, the company equally unveiled the Honor Watch GS 3, a premium smartwatch with several features that ...The show must go on — even when nobody is there to watch.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, or HFPA, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, presented top film honors to Jane ...