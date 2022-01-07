Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise introduces AH20 II headsets with improved audio quality and increased comfort and flexibility (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) The new headsets facilitate smooth communications in hybrid workplaces SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The new Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise AH20 II headsets deliver enhanced audio quality, greater comfort and simpler connectivity to support individuals working in hybrid workplaces such as open-plan offices, call centres and home offices. They are designed and manufactured by ALE China Co., Ltd ("ALE SIP Devices"), an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under the tradename ALE SIP Devices. Making clear conversation a priority The new headsets are corded business headsets featuring wideband HD audio.
manucrisa : Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral di @ALUEnterprise un sistema onnicomprensivo in #cloud di telefonia, chat, au… -
The new Alcatel - Lucent Enterprise AH20 II headsets deliver enhanced audio quality, greater comfort and simpler connectivity to support individuals working in hybrid workplaces such as open - plan offices, call centres and home offices.
Cloud, continua la crescita del mercato ma soprattutto della consapevolezza... oggi assistiamo invece non solo al consolidamento, ma a un'ulteriore crescita " commenta Paolo Fortuna, South Europe Direct Touch Sales Director, Alcatel - Lucent Enterprise
