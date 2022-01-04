Breakthrough Discoveries on Novel Features of Omicron Variant and An Anti-Omicron Antibody JMB2002

Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai ...

Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing Antibody (NAb) discovered by Biologics of Jemincare is still effective against Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2.  A team of scientists led by Dr. Su-Jun Deng from biologics of Jemincare R&D Center, and another team of scientists from SIMM of CAS, led by Professor H. Eric Xu and Dr. Wanchao Yin, not only confirmed the binding and pseudovirus neutralization activity of JMB2002 against Omicron Variant, but also solved the structures of Omicron spike protein in ...
Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody ...

