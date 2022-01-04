Breakthrough Discoveries on Novel Features of Omicron Variant and An Anti-Omicron Antibody JMB2002 (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing Antibody (NAb) discovered by Biologics of Jemincare is still effective against Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2. A team of scientists led by Dr. Su-Jun Deng from biologics of Jemincare R&D Center, and another team of scientists from SIMM of CAS, led by Professor H. Eric Xu and Dr. Wanchao Yin, not only confirmed the binding and pseudovirus neutralization activity of JMB2002 against Omicron Variant, but also solved the structures of Omicron spike protein in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing Antibody (NAb) discovered by Biologics of Jemincare is still effective against Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2. A team of scientists led by Dr. Su-Jun Deng from biologics of Jemincare R&D Center, and another team of scientists from SIMM of CAS, led by Professor H. Eric Xu and Dr. Wanchao Yin, not only confirmed the binding and pseudovirus neutralization activity of JMB2002 against Omicron Variant, but also solved the structures of Omicron spike protein in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Breakthrough Discoveries
Breakthrough Discoveries on Novel Features of Omicron Variant and An Anti - Omicron Antibody JMB2002SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an ...
Rainwater Charitable Foundation Announces Third - Annual Rainwater Prize Winners for Brain ResearchThe milestone and breakthrough category prizes will be awarded in the future upon achievement and discoveries. "The Rainwater Charitable Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to honor Dr. Goate ...
Limena: AVVISO DI CHIUSURA DEL CIMITERO COMUNALE DAL 10 AL 24 GENNAIO 2022 Padova News
Breakthrough Discoveries on Novel Features of OmicronJoint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that JMB2002, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody ...
Jemincare: Breakthrough Discoveries on Novel Features of Omicron Variant and An Anti-Omicron Antibody JMB2002Joint research results from Biologics of Jemincare and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed that ...
Breakthrough DiscoveriesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Breakthrough Discoveries