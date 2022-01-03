CGTN - Exceptionally significant 2021: How China prepared for building a modern socialist country (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The year of 2021 was undoubtedly extraordinary for China. It marked the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period (2021-2025). It was also a year during which the time frames for materializing China's two centenary goals – building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and building a great modern socialist country in all respects – made their historic convergence. "The past year has been a year of exceptional significance," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2022 New Year address. How did China make full preparations last year to embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country? A good start ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
