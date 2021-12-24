Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of € 2.5 million

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2021

Syntach AB in Lund, Sweden has been awarded € 2.5 million as a grant and part of blended finance of up to € 17,5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the development of its unique minimally invasive cardiac support system. Over 60 million people suffer from heart failure, and it is one of the most common causes of death globally. A cardiac support system can prolong and save many lives. Syntach AB is developing a minimally invasive left ventricular assist system that, unlike current systems, does not require open heart surgery to be implanted. Further, it is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with conventional ...
