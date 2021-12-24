Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of € 2.5 million (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - LUND, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Syntach AB in Lund, Sweden has been awarded € 2.5 million as a grant and part of blended finance of up to € 17,5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the development of its unique minimally invasive cardiac support system. Over 60 million people suffer from heart failure, and it is one of the most common causes of death globally. A cardiac support system can prolong and save many lives. Syntach AB is developing a minimally invasive left ventricular assist system that, unlike current systems, does not require open heart surgery to be implanted. Further, it is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with conventional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Syntach AB in Lund, Sweden has been awarded € 2.5 million as a grant and part of blended finance of up to € 17,5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the development of its unique minimally invasive cardiac support system. Over 60 million people suffer from heart failure, and it is one of the most common causes of death globally. A cardiac support system can prolong and save many lives. Syntach AB is developing a minimally invasive left ventricular assist system that, unlike current systems, does not require open heart surgery to be implanted. Further, it is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with conventional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Syntach awarded
Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of 2.5 millionThe funding awarded by the EIC will allow Syntach to accelerate the development of its implantable, minimally invasive cardiac support system. "We are proud and happy to have been awarded this ...
Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of 2.5 millionThe funding awarded by the EIC will allow Syntach to accelerate the development of its implantable, minimally invasive cardiac support system. "We are proud and happy to have been awarded this ...
Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of € 2.5 millionSyntach AB in Lund, Sweden has been awarded € 2.5 million as a grant and part of blended finance of up to € 17,5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the development of its ...
First Trust Global Funds PLC UK Regulatory Announcement: Net Asset Value(s)FundsDateTIDMISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyNet Asset ValueNAV/per ShareFirst Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX UCITS ETF17.12.2021FEMIE00B8X9NX34800,002.00USD26,833,434.9533.542 Contacts First Trust ...
Syntach awardedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Syntach awarded