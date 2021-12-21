Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power Announce LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas &; Power Group Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Announced the execution of a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). This marks the first LNG supply agreement signed by a US exporter with CNOOC, China's largest importer of LNG. Under the deal, Venture Global will supply 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis from its Plaquemines LNG export facility, in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. In addition, CNOOC Gas &; Power will Purchase 1.5 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power Announce LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements
