Turing Achieves Unicorn Status Following Series D Bringing Total Raised to Over $140 Million (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Intelligent Talent Cloud Company, Turing, Crosses $1 Billion Valuation PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Turing, the world's leading Intelligent Talent Cloud, announced today it has attained Unicorn Status after raising $87 Million at a valuation of about $1.1 billion. The Series D financing was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Foundation Capital, along with new investor StepStone Group. WestBridge Capital is a $7 billion fund with deep expertise across SaaS and IT services and has invested in global IT services companies such as Cognizant Technology Solutions and Global Logic. Foundation Capital, with $4B under management, has invested in companies including Netflix, Uber, and Solana. StepStone Group is a $22 billion late-stage growth equity fund with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Turing, the world's leading Intelligent Talent Cloud, announced today it has attained Unicorn Status after raising $87 Million at a valuation of about $1.1 billion. The Series D financing was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Foundation Capital, along with new investor StepStone Group. WestBridge Capital is a $7 billion fund with deep expertise across SaaS and IT services and has invested in global IT services companies such as Cognizant Technology Solutions and Global Logic. Foundation Capital, with $4B under management, has invested in companies including Netflix, Uber, and Solana. StepStone Group is a $22 billion late-stage growth equity fund with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Turing Achieves
Turing Achieves Unicorn Status Following Series D Bringing Total Raised to Over $140 MillionIn effect, Turing helps companies spin up their engineering dream team in the cloud as easily as spinning up servers on Amazon AWS. "Turing's ambitious vision of enabling fantastic opportunities for ...
Turing Achieves Unicorn Status Following Series D Bringing Total Raised to Over $140 MillionIn effect, Turing helps companies spin up their engineering dream team in the cloud as easily as spinning up servers on Amazon AWS. "Turing's ambitious vision of enabling fantastic opportunities for ...
Musumeci: “donne in giunta? appello ai partiti, serve qualità” siciliareport.it
Turing Achieves Unicorn Status Following Series D Bringing Total Raised to Over $140 MillionIntelligent Talent Cloud Company, Turing, Crosses $1 Billion Valuation PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing, the world's leading ...
Turing AchievesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Turing Achieves