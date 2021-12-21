LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...EA SPORTS & FIFA 22 in prima pagina a New York, Londra e ParigiPerché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Ultime Blog

Turing Achieves Unicorn Status Following Series D Bringing Total Raised to Over $140 Million

Intelligent Talent Cloud Company, Turing, Crosses $1 Billion Valuation PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 ...

 Turing, the world's leading Intelligent Talent Cloud, announced today it has attained Unicorn Status after raising $87 Million at a valuation of about $1.1 billion. The Series D financing was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Foundation Capital, along with new investor StepStone Group. WestBridge Capital is a $7 billion fund with deep expertise across SaaS and IT services and has invested in global IT services companies such as Cognizant Technology Solutions and Global Logic. Foundation Capital, with $4B under management, has invested in companies including Netflix, Uber, and Solana. StepStone Group is a $22 billion late-stage growth equity fund with ...
In effect, Turing helps companies spin up their engineering dream team in the cloud as easily as spinning up servers on Amazon AWS. "Turing's ambitious vision of enabling fantastic opportunities for ...

Intelligent Talent Cloud Company, Turing, Crosses $1 Billion Valuation PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing, the world's leading ...
