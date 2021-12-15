WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

A Record Year for ZEISS

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZEISS Group ended fiscal Year 2020/21 (end of ...

zazoom
Commenta
A Record Year for ZEISS (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The ZEISS Group ended fiscal Year 2020/21 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2021) on an excellent note: its revenue rose by 20% to 7.529 billion euros (previous Year: 6.297 billion euros). Over 90% of this sum was generated in markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also achieved a new high, reaching 1.479 billion euros (prior Year: 922 million euros). The EBIT margin was 20%. Incoming orders increased to 8.974 billion euros (prior Year: 6.814 billion euros). "2021 is a very special Year for ZEISS. 175 Years ago, Carl ZEISS laid the foundations for a company that has grown into a technology leader and proves time and again that it can push the limits of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twittergpellarin84 : RT @Phastidio: Stati Uniti: a novembre, indice dei prezzi alla produzione per domanda finale a +0,8% mensile e +9,6% annuale, oltre le atte… - SRubinato : RT @Phastidio: Stati Uniti: a novembre, indice dei prezzi alla produzione per domanda finale a +0,8% mensile e +9,6% annuale, oltre le atte… - ernestocaprari : RT @Phastidio: Stati Uniti: a novembre, indice dei prezzi alla produzione per domanda finale a +0,8% mensile e +9,6% annuale, oltre le atte… - Linkerbiz : RT @Phastidio: Stati Uniti: a novembre, indice dei prezzi alla produzione per domanda finale a +0,8% mensile e +9,6% annuale, oltre le atte… - PaoloCaminiti1 : RT @Phastidio: Stati Uniti: a novembre, indice dei prezzi alla produzione per domanda finale a +0,8% mensile e +9,6% annuale, oltre le atte… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Record Year

Cohu Updates Mid - Term Financial Target Model

... semiconductor test equipment penetration in RF front - end, greater traction in Interface products, the DI - Core platform, fiscal year 2021 forecast for record revenue and profitability, strong ...

Fortune Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend for 9th Consecutive Year

The dividend is payable on March 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on ... including in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10 - K for the year ended December 31, 2020, ...

Russian ships traversing thawing Arctic waters are leaving garbage in their wake: report

With the region warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, sea ice that has long blanketed the Arctic Ocean is disappearing, opening new routes to shipping. Scientists began noticing the trash ...

Mobile money payments in Fiji increase in first 10 months of 2021: central bank

Mobile money payments have increased in Fiji in the first 10 months of 2021, Fiji's central bank said. According to Fijivillage news website on Wednesday ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Record Year
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Record Year Record Year ZEISS