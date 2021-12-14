PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of ...

zazoom
Commenta
PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and Boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho's banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PTC Appoints

Performare Festival, dal 28 agosto al 4 settembre nella cornice di Serradifalco  siciliareport.it

PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted ...

PTC Inc.: PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PTC Appoints
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PTC Appoints Appoints Michal Katz Board Directors