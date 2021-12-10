SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeUltime Blog

Biocytogen Eucure Biopharma Announce the Completion of First Patient Dosing for Phase I Clinical Trial of YH004 Anti-4-1BB Monoclonal Antibody in Australia

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of ...

Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma Announce the Completion of First Patient Dosing for Phase I Clinical Trial of YH004 (Anti-4-1BB Monoclonal Antibody) in Australia

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of BiocytogenAnnounced the First Patient Dosing for a Phase I Clinical Trial of YH004 (Anti-4-1BB Monoclonal Antibody, mAb) (No. YH004002) in Australia. The study is an open-label, multi-center, classical dose-escalation Phase I study of YH004 monotherapy or YH004 in combination with Anti-PD-1 mAb. Subjects are Patients with advanced solid tumors or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (R/R NHL). The objective of the study is to evaluate the ...
