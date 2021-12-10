Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma Announce the Completion of First Patient Dosing for Phase I Clinical Trial of YH004 (Anti-4-1BB Monoclonal Antibody) in Australia (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announced the First Patient Dosing for a Phase I Clinical Trial of YH004 (Anti-4-1BB Monoclonal Antibody, mAb) (No. YH004002) in Australia. The study is an open-label, multi-center, classical dose-escalation Phase I study of YH004 monotherapy or YH004 in combination with Anti-PD-1 mAb. Subjects are Patients with advanced solid tumors or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (R/R NHL). The objective of the study is to evaluate the
Yuelei Shen, Chairman and CEO of Biocytogen and Eucure Biopharma, said that Eucure Biopharma plans to continue making rapid progress in clinical studies of YH004, so that patients around the world
