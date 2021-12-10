Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data Governance (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Ataccama is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America TORONTO and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digital Transformation solutions company, have announced a Partnership to deliver AI-powered Data management solutions to Enterprise organizations. The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high quality Data to relevant teams and algorithms with Governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically. Together with UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for Data at scale ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digital Transformation solutions company, have announced a Partnership to deliver AI-powered Data management solutions to Enterprise organizations. The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high quality Data to relevant teams and algorithms with Governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically. Together with UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for Data at scale ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ataccama Partners
Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data GovernanceAbout Ataccama Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI - powered fabric ...
Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data GovernanceAbout Ataccama Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI - powered fabric ...
Unict Voci di donne, donne nella storia siciliareport.it
Ataccama PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ataccama Partners