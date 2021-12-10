Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data Governance

(Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021)is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America TORONTO and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leadingQuality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digitalation solutions company, have announced ahip to deliver AI-poweredmanagement solutions toorganizations. TheONEQuality Fabric delivers high qualityto relevant teams and algorithms, quality, and compliance assured automatically. TogetherUST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights forat scale ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ataccama Partners

siciliareport.it

Aboutreinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI - powered fabric ...Aboutreinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI - powered fabric ...