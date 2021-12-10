SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeUltime Blog

Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data Governance

Ataccama is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America TORONTO ...

Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data Governance (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Ataccama is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America TORONTO and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digital Transformation solutions company, have announced a Partnership to deliver AI-powered Data management solutions to Enterprise organizations. The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high quality Data to relevant teams and algorithms with Governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically. Together with UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for Data at scale ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ataccama Partners

About Ataccama Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI - powered fabric ...

