University Medical Center UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands reached its 100th TriGUARD 3 Cerebral Embolic Protection procedure | a milestone in protecting patients undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation TAVI

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) - TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech Company, today celebrated an important achievement of treating 100with the3™(CEP) Device at UMCin the. The device is designed to minimize the risk ofdamage by deflectingdebris away fromcirculation during) and otherhearts. The3™ CEP device is the only CE Marked product designed to cover and protect all three major ...