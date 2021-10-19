A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Ultime Blog

University Medical Center UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands reached its 100th TriGUARD 3 Cerebral Embolic Protection procedure | a milestone in protecting patients undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation TAVI

- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech Company, today ...

- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech Company, today celebrated an important achievement of treating 100 patients with the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device at UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands. The device is designed to minimize the risk of Cerebral damage by deflecting Embolic debris away from Cerebral circulation during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and other Transcatheter heart procedures.   The TriGUARD 3™ CEP device is the only CE Marked product designed to cover and protect all three major ...


Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus MedTech Company, is a medical device company developing and manufacturing devices for the structural heart space. Headquartered in Israel, with US operations in Tampa, FL,...

