Luna Technologies Introduces The Oberon Industrial - Grade Cannabis Extractor

... Ore.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #bhoconcentrates - Luna Technologies , a Portland - based manufacturer of ...

Luna Technologies Introduces The Oberon Industrial - Grade Cannabis Extractor (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) ... Ore.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #bhoconcentrates - Luna Technologies , a Portland - based manufacturer of hydrocarbon extraction equipment for the Cannabis industry, today introduced the Oberon, a completely ...
Continua a leggere Luna Technologies Introduces The Oberon Industrial - Grade Cannabis Extractor Business Wire Business Wire - 19 Ottobre 2021 Matches the highest hydrocarbon cannabis processing ...

