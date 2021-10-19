GLORY Kickboxing Partners with Fandem to Launch GLORY Smacks, the First Full NFT Marketplace for Combat Sports (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The best moments in Kickboxing history can be yours to own. Fandem, a blockchain company building custom NFT Marketplaces for global rights holders, announced today it will Launch GLORY Smacks in Partnership with GLORY Kickboxing, the leading global Kickboxing organization. The digital collectibles experience will give fans the opportunity to unpack and own the best moments in Kickboxing history, ranging from the early days of K-1 to the modern era in GLORY. Fans and collectors will have an easy-to-use and meaningful way to engage with their favorite fighters ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete
L'ennesima sfida di Petrosyan: c'é Banchamek per il titolo mondiale di ONE Championship... a cominciare dal K1 Max e da Glory. A fine 2019 il suo successo più altisonante: la conquista del ... The Greatest Of All Times nella Kickboxing.
L’ennesima sfida di Petrosyan: c’é Banchamek per il titolo mondiale di ONE Championship La Gazzetta dello Sport
L’ennesima sfida di Petrosyan: c’é Banchamek per il titolo mondiale di ONE ChampionshipA Singapore l’armeno naturalizzato italiano affronta il campione thailandese nella categoria -70 Kg: “Ho una boxe migliore, non mi interessa lo show ma penso solo a colpire forte e a portare a casa la ...
Kickboxing, il match Verhoeven-Overeem non si faràAh.kakar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons I kickboxer Rico Verhoeven e Alistair Overeem non si affronteranno sul ring il 23 ottobre come pianificato: il 41enne Overeem si è dovuto ritirare a causa ...
