1300 MWh! Huawei Wins Contract for the World's Largest Energy Storage Project (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huawei Digital Power has concluded its Global Digital Power Summit 2021 in Dubai, UAE, with more than 500 participants from 67 countries attending, on October 16. At the summit, Huawei Digital Power signed a key Contract with SEPCOIII for the Red Sea Project with 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery Energy Storage solution (BESS), which is currently the World's Largest Energy Storage Project. The two parties will cooperate to help Saudi Arabia build a global clean Energy and green economy center. This 1300 MWh off-grid Energy Storage Project is the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
