Cannes' Un Certain Regard Prize-Winning 'Playground' Finds U.S. Home With Film Movement (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Film Movement has acquired U.S. rights to rising Belgian Filmmaker Laura Wandel's critically acclaimed feature debut "Playground" ("Un Monde") which opened at Cannes' Un Certain Regard and won the Fipresci award. Paris-based Indie Sales represents the Film in international markets. Tackling the timely issue of school bullying, "Playground" went on to play at San Sebastian
