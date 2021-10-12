Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME

(Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021)is aowned by Zepp Health that has shipped over 100 million devices NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/, aleader of wearable and smart technology, has unveiled a freshthat celebrates self-expression and morely reflects its customers' values and lifestyles.is aowned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. In a constantly-changing world where customers are filled with endless opportunities and evolving moods, feelings and goals which change over time in different environments, theis providing endless possibilities, demonstrating passion, spontaneity and optimism. The new ...

Now Amazfit is going further, inspiring everyone to up their game. Amazfit has partnered with leading fashion trailblazers HELIOT EMIL™ and Christian Cowan who have both embraced the desire to push boundaries and challenge conventions.