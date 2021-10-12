No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME

Amazfit is a Brand owned by Zepp Health that has shipped over 100 million devices NEW YORK, Oct. 11, ...

Amazfit is a Brand owned by Zepp Health that has shipped over 100 million devices NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Amazfit, a Global leader of wearable and smart technology, has unveiled a fresh Brand Identity that celebrates self-expression and more Boldly reflects its customers' values and lifestyles. Amazfit is a Brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. In a constantly-changing world where customers are filled with endless opportunities and evolving moods, feelings and goals which change over time in different environments, the Amazfit Brand is providing endless possibilities, demonstrating passion, spontaneity and optimism. The new ...
Now Amazfit is going further, inspiring everyone to up their game. Amazfit has partnered with leading fashion trailblazers HELIOT EMIL™ and Christian Cowan who have both embraced the desire to ...

Now Amazfit is going further, inspiring everyone to up their game. Amazfit has partnered with leading fashion trailblazers HELIOT EMIL™ and Christian Cowan who have both embraced the desire to ...

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global leader of wearable and smart technology, has unveiled a fresh brand identity that celebrates self-expression and more boldly reflects its cust ...
