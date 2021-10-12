Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Amazfit is a Brand owned by Zepp Health that has shipped over 100 million devices NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Amazfit, a Global leader of wearable and smart technology, has unveiled a fresh Brand Identity that celebrates self-expression and more Boldly reflects its customers' values and lifestyles. Amazfit is a Brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. In a constantly-changing world where customers are filled with endless opportunities and evolving moods, feelings and goals which change over time in different environments, the Amazfit Brand is providing endless possibilities, demonstrating passion, spontaneity and optimism. The new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
