The Tourism Digital Platform Alentour relies on Dawex Technology to Power its Data Hub Dedicated to Tourism Professionals

... the leading Data exchange and Data marketplace Technology company, today announced Powering ...

The Tourism Digital Platform Alentour relies on Dawex Technology to Power its Data Hub Dedicated to Tourism Professionals (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) ... the leading Data exchange and Data marketplace Technology company, today announced Powering Alentour, the French Tourism Digital Platform, with Dawex Data Exchange Technology. To accelerate the ...
The Tourism Digital Platform Alentour relies on Dawex Technology to Power its Data Hub Dedicated to Tourism Professionals

Dawex Data Exchange technology contributes to transforming the tourism sector by facilitating data circulation PARIS-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Dawex , the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, today announced powering Alentour, the French ...

Alentour, piattaforma di turismo digitale, si affida a Dawex Technology per alimentare il ...

The Tourism Digital Platform Alentour relies on Dawex Technology to Power its Data Hub Dedicated to Tourism Professionals

Dawex, the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, today announced powering Alentour, the French tourism digital platform, with Dawex Data Exchange technology. To accelerate the ...
