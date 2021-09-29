Semios raises $100 million in capital to expand agtech platform globally

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) New funding will further international expansion as company eyes new partnerships and acquisitions VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading precision-farmingand one of the world's largest independentsolutions providers, today announced it has raisedin funding led by Morningside Group, a Boston-based private equity and venturefirm committed to investing in socially responsible businesses. This funding will enable theprovider to accelerate its R&D and deployment of solutions to help growers worldwide reduce chemical inputs, better manage water, organize farming data and improve crop outcomes. "is on a mission to simplify the grower's experience, leveraging big data ...