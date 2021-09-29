Semios raises $100 million in capital to expand agtech platform globally (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) New funding will further international expansion as company eyes new partnerships and acquisitions VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Semios, a leading precision-farming platform and one of the world's largest independent agtech solutions providers, today announced it has raised $100 million in funding led by Morningside Group, a Boston-based private equity and venture capital firm committed to investing in socially responsible businesses. This funding will enable the agtech provider to accelerate its R&D and deployment of solutions to help growers worldwide reduce chemical inputs, better manage water, organize farming data and improve crop outcomes. "Semios is on a mission to simplify the grower's experience, leveraging big data
