Financial Sector Conference Concludes its First Focused Event of the Financial Sector Conference Talks

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/On Monday, 27 September 2021, the(FSC) concluded itsof the '', organized by theDevelopment Program's partners (Finance Ministry – Saudi Central bank – CMA) and held at Rafal tower in Riyadh. The opening speech of thewas delivered by H.E. Dr. Fahad Al-Mubarak, Governor of the Central Saudi Bank, where he shed lights on Growing Global Trend in Sustainability and Climate Change. ...

Advertising

Emi_Zerbini : RT @TIG_italia: Il dato è centrale ma c'è il rischio di riportare silos disgregati su diversi cloud provider. La nostra soluzione offre una… - evaciago : RT @TIG_italia: Il dato è centrale ma c'è il rischio di riportare silos disgregati su diversi cloud provider. La nostra soluzione offre una… - TIG_italia : Il dato è centrale ma c'è il rischio di riportare silos disgregati su diversi cloud provider. La nostra soluzione o… - evaciago : RT @TIG_italia: Abbiamo visto che le banche hanno abilitato i dipendenti in remote working ma serve abilitare lo smart working. Due sfide:… - theblondemi : RT @TIG_italia: Abbiamo visto che le banche hanno abilitato i dipendenti in remote working ma serve abilitare lo smart working. Due sfide:… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Financial Sector

...offering deepexpertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust...... create ad hocinstruments, encourage reviews of existing Public - Private Partnership (... certainty in long - term planning and overall synergy between public and privateinvestment, ...SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Day 2 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the ...Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat Calls on Global Community to Join Compact in Address to United Nations General Assembly ...