Pope decries abortion | euthanasia

(Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) ... Francis lamented today's culture of waste which does away with babies with, killing them ... In this regard, theasked a double question: "Is it right to eliminate, to take a human life to ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope decries

Francisthe violence that engulfed Covid - struck South Africa in the past week with an appeal for constructive collaboration between all who are responsible and he called for assistance ...Catholic academics, universities and hospitals, thesaid, cannot walk the road of "waste". Thealso appealed to countries like Italy with free universal health care "never to lose it". .