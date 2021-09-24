Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a Murder probe after a 61 - year - old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Murder probe after TV director Manni found deadROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a murder probe after a 61 - year - old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the home of Manni, who has worked extensively with the La7 TV ...
