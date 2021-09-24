ARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCCastlevania Advance Collection disponibile su ConsoleKnockout City svela i dettagli della Stagione 3Wiko presenta Y62 Plus - più memoria, fotocamera potenziataGTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortaleOmicidio Laura Ziliani : arrestate due figlie e il genero della ...Ecco Lou : E' il cane con le orecchie più lunghe del mondoNINTENDO DIRECTUltime Blog

Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

ROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a Murder probe after a 61 - year - old TV ...

zazoom
Commenta
Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a Murder probe after a 61 - year - old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Murder probe

Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

ROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a murder probe after a 61 - year - old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the home of Manni, who has worked extensively with the La7 TV ...

Murder probe into death of pharmacist near Treviso

TREVISO, AUG 27 - Italian police have opened a murder probe into the death of pharmacist near Treviso two nights ago, judicial sources said Friday. Police said it was a formality and there were no suspects yet. Serena Fasan, 37, from Castelfranco ...
Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead  La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

ROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a murder probe after a 61-year-old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the hom ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Murder probe
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Murder probe Murder probe after director Manni