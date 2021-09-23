WorldSBK Jerez, Rea: "We need to solve our Barcelona issues" (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) The Catalunya round is done and dusted, with Jonathan Rea having scored the Superpole Race win at his team's home track. Attentions now turn to Jerez , where teams are racing this weekend, and where ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
SkySportMotoGP : Superbike, a Jerez in scena il decimo atto della grande sfida tra Razgatlioglu e Rea #SkyMotori #WorldSBK - 24oresport : MATCH-POINT: la lotta per il titolo del WorldSSP300 arriva a Jerez - Motorsport_IT : #WorldSBK | SSP: Kenan Sofuoglu torna in pista a Jerez - PaoloBMb70 : RT @SkySportMotoGP: Superbike, a Jerez in scena il decimo atto della grande sfida tra Razgatlioglu e Rea #SkyMotori #WorldSBK - SkySport : RT @SkySportMotoGP: Superbike, a Jerez in scena il decimo atto della grande sfida tra Razgatlioglu e Rea #SkyMotori #WorldSBK -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK Jerez
WorldSBK Jerez, Rea: "We need to solve our Barcelona issues"Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK Jerez: Davies calls a conference, retirement ahead?
WorldSBK Jerez: Davies calls a conference, retirement ahead?Translated by Heather Watson WorldSSP, Sofuoglu to return with Puccetti Racing at Jerez
- L'intensissima lotta per il titolo del WorldSBK arriva a Jerez WorldSBK
- WSBK | Sfida accesa a Jerez 2021, un punto tra Razgatlioglu e Rea LiveGP.it
- WSBK / Jerez: gli orari tv su Sky e TV8 FormulaPassion.it
- Superbike Jerez: Rea-Toprak, a voi! Gli orari tv e le dirette streaming Corse di Moto
- SBK 2021: ecco gli orari tv di Sky e TV8 del Round di Jerez Motorsport.com, Edizione: Italia
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Superbike | Laverty sostituisce Sykes in BMW nel round di JerezEugene Laverty sostituirà l'infortunato Tom Sykes nel box ufficiale BMW durante il round spagnolo della Superbike sul circuito di Jerez.
Ufficiale: Laverty sostituirà Sykes a JerezBMW ha comunicato che il britannico non prenderà parte al Round di Spagna e al suo posto correrà Eugene Laverty ...
WorldSBK JerezSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WorldSBK Jerez