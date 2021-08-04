SentinelOne Unveils Storyline Active Response (STAR) To Transform XDR

(Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) ...'R' of EDR -- has always been too resource - intensive and is the weak spot where today's ... - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #JerseyJobs - - ERI, the nation's largest fully integrated IT and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SentinelOne Unveils

TechFromTheNet

STAR provides our security team the ability to write custom TTP and IOC detection rules to target threats specific to our environment and to kill the threats automatically. Also, unlike ...Continua a leggereStoryline Active Response (STAR) To Transform XDR Business Wire Business Wire - 4 Agosto 2021 Customized and Dynamic Detection Rules Coupled with Automated ...