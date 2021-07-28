PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

Radiaction Medical Ltd Secures Additional Patents in US and Japan - En-Route to Commercialization of its Radiation Shielding Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiaction Medical Ltd. (Radication), a Medical device ...

Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents in US and Japan - En-Route to Commercialization of its Radiation Shielding Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Radiaction Medical Ltd. ("Radication"), a Medical device company, announced today that it was granted Additional Patents in the US and Japan, protecting key technological developments of its Radiation Shielding device.  Radiaction, is revolutionizing Radiation protection by providing full-body Shielding to all Medical personnel during fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Mounted on the C-Arm, it encapsulates the imaging beam and blocks the ...
