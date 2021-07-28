Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents in US and Japan - En-Route to Commercialization of its Radiation Shielding Technology (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents in US and Japan – En-Route to Commercialization of its Radiation Shielding TechnologyTEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Radiaction Medical Ltd. (“Radication”), a medical device company, announced today that it was granted additional patents in the US and Japan, protecting ...
