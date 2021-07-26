World Bank - Economic Recovery Plans Essential to Delivering Inclusive and Green Growth that Shields Households at Risk of Poverty (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) A further three to five million people in the EU today are estimated to be 'at Risk of Poverty,' ... It has been harder for women to resume work due to the sectors and occupations that they are working ...Leggi su etribuna
World Bank - Economic Recovery Plans Essential to Delivering Inclusive and Green Growth that Shields Households at Risk of Poverty... says a new World Bank report. The World Bank's latest EU Regular Economic Report " entitled Inclusive Growth at a Crossroads " finds that the unprecedented and exceptional policy response ...
EIB approves EUR 10.2 billion financing for private sector, energy, transport, health, housing and educationThe European Investment Bank (EIB) approved EUR 10.2 billion of new financing to support business investment and strengthen ...to support high - impact investment across Europe and around the world. EUR ...
COVID-19 – WORLD BANK – L'impatto della pandemia sull'educazione e le risposte politiche UNRIC.org
Economic Recovery Plans Essential to Delivering Inclusive and Green Growth that Shields Households at Risk of PovertyEU member states must ensure careful and efficient implementation of economic recovery plans that support inclusion and growth to bounce back from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, says a ...
Mangrove Conservation and Restoration: Protecting Indonesia’s “Climate Guardians”For people living in coastal areas, like Konstantinus, mangroves are not just mere plants. Mangroves, which grow on the coastline and river mouths, serve as a barrier to seawater abrasion and reduce ...
