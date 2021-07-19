RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Patient follow-up completed for the 475-Patient global Phase 2/3 Study of Oral Opaganib for severe COVID-19 Top-line results expected in the coming weeks Opaganib, a novel, dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory investigational COVID-19 pill, demonstrated potent inhibition of Beta and Gamma variants and is expected to be effective against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, NC, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
