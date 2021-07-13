Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

We need a “whatever it takes” strategy on climate

climate change and its effects are accelerating. Extreme weather events have increased dramatically in ...

We need a “whatever it takes” strategy on climate (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) climate change and its effects are accelerating. Extreme weather events have increased dramatically in the last decades while climate-related disasters went up by 83% in 2000–2019. In 2017, the world saw 68.5 million “climate migrants”. This is more people than at any point in human history. In 2018, the World Bank estimated that there will be 143 million more climate migrants by 2050.  Season after season the conditions of livability on the planet are worsening. For 6000 years humans have thrived within a narrow “climate niche”, which has allowed societies to develop. If we don’t cut emissions ...
