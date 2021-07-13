Italian book sales up 44% this year (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 13 - Italian book sales have risen by 44% this year, according to a survey published Tuesday. From January 4 to June 20, the Aie - NielsenIQ survey said, some 15 million copies more than the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 13 -have risen by 44%, according to a survey published Tuesday. From January 4 to June 20, the Aie - NielsenIQ survey said, some 15 million copies more than the ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian book Italian book sales up 44% this year ROME, JUL 13 - Italian book sales have risen by 44% this year, according to a survey published Tuesday. From January 4 to June 20, the Aie - NielsenIQ survey said, some 15 million copies more than the same period ...

