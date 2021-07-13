Bambu acquires investment management technology provider Tradesocio to accelerate global growth (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) The acquisition of Tradesocio will extend Bambu's digital wealth capabilities, doubling the number of employees to 130 and further accelerating global expansion SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bambu is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tradesocio, a WealthTech company with 65 employees, specialising in investment management and trading technologies with offices in Singapore, India, and Dubai. This acquisition significantly strengthens the combined business' competitiveness globally. Bambu will have a presence in all major ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
