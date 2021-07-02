Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoUltime Blog

Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’ To Cannes Lineup

Totem Films
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ ...

zazoom
Commenta
Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’ To Cannes Lineup (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ “Erasing Frank” to its Cannes market Lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist. The film is produced by Otherside Stories and supported by the National Film Institute Hungary. Fabricius, a graduate of Central Saint-Martins College London, has ...
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Totem Films

Totem Films Adds 'Erasing Frank' To Cannes Lineup

Spread the love Paris - based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius' "Erasing Frank" to its Cannes market lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer ...

Scott Rudin Accuser Believes He Was Targeted After Coming Forward: 'There Is a Cost to Speaking the Truth'

... and it is not a cost that should be borne by those who are lowest on the totem pole. This is not a ... pointing to films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and characters like Ari Gold in "Entourage." The ...
Ties That Bind organizza un'edizione ibrida a Udine  Cineuropa

Vi Presento i Nostri e quella frecciatina di Robert De Niro ai Golden Globes

Durante la cerimonia di premiazione per il suo Golden Globe alla carriera Robert De Niro fece riferimento alle recensioni di Vi Presento i Nostri ...

BMW con MotoTematica Film Festival a Eternal City Motorcycle Custom Show

La quinta edizione di Eternal City Motorcycle Custom Show, che si terrà a Roma dal 2 al 4 luglio presso Cinecittà World, ospiterà la terza edizione di MotoTematica, Motorcycle Film Festival, il film f ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Totem Films
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Totem Films Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’