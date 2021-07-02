Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’ To Cannes Lineup (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ “Erasing Frank” to its Cannes market Lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist. The film is produced by Otherside Stories and supported by the National Film Institute Hungary. Fabricius, a graduate of Central Saint-Martins College London, has ...Leggi su cityroma
