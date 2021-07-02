Taoglas Strengthens its IoT Managed Services Offering with Acquisition of Smartsensor Technologies

(Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) ..., a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, announces that it has acquired ... 'Today's announcement really expands the scope of' Connected SmartBusiness Unit. Under Leon'...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Taoglas Strengthens

will continue to capitalize on this significant growth and expand its offering in the IoT market through an aggressive growth plan and further strategic acquisitions. Smartsensor Technologies ...will continue to capitalize on this significant growth and expand its offering in the IoT market through an aggressive growth plan and further strategic acquisitions. Smartsensor Technologies ...