New-Generation Intelligent Pickup Truck | GWM POER Wins Praise from Media

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) BAODING, China, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/Recently, the test drive event for several GWM models was held in Australia, New Zealand and other places of the world, which attracted many off-road enthusiasts to show on the spot. GWMhas a good reputation among the many professionals and authoritativedue to its stunning exterior design, excellent and smooth powertrain system and outstandingtechnology. After this test drive, Carsales, an authoritative Australiand GWMon the aspects of modern appearance, versatile Driver Assistance System and ...