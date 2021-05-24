Powerful ‘F9’ Debut Injects Horsepower Into Korean Box Office (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) South Korea claimed to have had the honor of being the first country in the world where “F9” revved Into commercial release – the distinction can only have been a matter of hours, as Hong Kong cinemas followed later the same day, on May 19 – and it proved a smart choice. The franchise film finally injected some Horsepower Into the Korean box Office, with a tap on the accelerator from Korean-American star Kang Sung back for a fourth lap. “F9” earned 5.53 million over the weekend and $$9.83 million over its opening five days, according to data from Kobis, the box Office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Its five-day-total, means “F9” has already overtaken “Minari” to become the third biggest film of the year at the ...Leggi su cityroma
