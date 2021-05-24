CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega DriveNo Man's Sky celebra Mass Effect L.E aggiungendo la nave NormandyCalcolatrice : un regalo utile e gadget pubblicitarioCarlo Pietropoli e la sua esperienza sessuale a tre: Un Jack & Cola ...KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...

Powerful ‘F9’ Debut Injects Horsepower Into Korean Box Office

Powerful ‘F9’
South Korea claimed to have had the honor of being the first country in the world where “F9” revved ...

South Korea claimed to have had the honor of being the first country in the world where "F9" revved Into commercial release – the distinction can only have been a matter of hours, as Hong Kong cinemas followed later the same day, on May 19 – and it proved a smart choice. The franchise film finally injected some Horsepower Into the Korean box Office, with a tap on the accelerator from Korean-American star Kang Sung back for a fourth lap. "F9" earned 5.53 million over the weekend and $$9.83 million over its opening five days, according to data from Kobis, the box Office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Its five-day-total, means "F9" has already overtaken "Minari" to become the third biggest film of the year at the ...
