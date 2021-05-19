LaLiga teams up with Microsoft to digitally transform football globally and reimagine a new era in sports (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) Companies will focus on building innovative technology solutions for the sports industry to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems MADRID, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LaLiga, Spain's premier football association, and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced an expansion of their partnership focused on y transforming the sports experience globally. The companies will also collaborate on developing technology solutions to the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga's technology offering, LaLiga Tech. As LaLiga's global Tech and Innovation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LaLiga, Spain's premier football association, and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced an expansion of their partnership focused on y transforming the sports experience globally. The companies will also collaborate on developing technology solutions to the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga's technology offering, LaLiga Tech. As LaLiga's global Tech and Innovation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LaLiga teams
UEFA e Serie A, guerra alla Super League: "Chi partecipa fuori da campionati e competizioni europee"... we wish to reiterate that we " UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega ... and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams. We thank those ...
UEFA e Serie A, guerra alla Super League: "Chi partecipa fuori da campionati e competizioni europee"... we wish to reiterate that we " UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega ... and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams. We thank those ...
LaLiga teams up with Microsoft to digitally transform football globally and reimagine a new era in sportsCompanies will focus on building innovative technology solutions for the sports industry to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match ...
La Liga: vittoria con brivido per l’Atletico Madrid, Eibar primo retrocessoL'Atletico Madrid vince col brivido con l'Osasuna, e conserva il primato. Si giocherà la vittoria de La Liga con il Real, vincente a Bilbao.
LaLiga teamsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LaLiga teams