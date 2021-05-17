Gay threats up from 11% to 28% in last yr - Gay Help Line

Advertising

ROME, MAY 17 - Threats against gay people in Italy rose from 11% to 28% over the last year, Gay Help Line said Monday. Cases of 'mobbing' (workplace bullying) and workplace discrimination surged from 3% to 15%, the ...