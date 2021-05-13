Risultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciatiVALORANT si aggiorna e introduce tante novità

Yifan Li Joins Human Horizons as CFO

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons has today announced that Yifan Li (Frank Li) has ...

Human Horizons has today announced that Yifan Li (Frank Li) has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li will report directly to Ding Lei, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Human Horizons. Mr. Li is a seasoned finance and accounting executive, and Joins Human Horizons from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH), a global mobility technology group headquartered in Hangzhou. As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the group, Mr. Li was responsible for financial strategy, corporate development and industrial ecology chain, having an integral role in Geely's overall ecological layout as an automotive manufacturer. He has also previously served as Chief Financial Officer for various companies including ...
