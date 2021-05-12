Il cane Rocky ucciso da un poliziotto : pretendiamo giustizia!League of Legends PROGETTO: BastioneDestiny 2: Inizia oggi la stagione del TecnoSimbionteTHE CREW 2: DISPONIBILE DOMANI UN AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITORed Dead Online: bonus vendita per commercianti MSI svela la nuova lineup di laptop per gamer e creatorTutto quello che devi sapere sull'indirizzo IPSnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti online

Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351 8 billion

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics ...

zazoom
Commenta
Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351.8 billion (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, with reports showing robust earnings. The biotechnology firm posted KRW 351.8 billion in consolidated revenue, a 330% increase compared to the same period last year and a record for the first quarter. Operating profit at KRW 193.9 billion, also up 388% on-year, reflecting steady growth in its sales of diagnostic tests. Seegene's Senior Managing Director of IR and PR Department Myungkun Kim said "the company was able to manage 55% of annual operating profit ratio, a clear reflection of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene reports

Seegene sviluppa il primo test al mondo per l'identificazione delle mutazioni caratterizzanti le varianti COVID-19.  Adnkronos

Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351.8 billion

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics company reported its financial results for the first ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seegene reports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Seegene reports Seegene reports solid results first