Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351.8 billion
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, with reports showing robust earnings. The biotechnology firm posted KRW 351.8 billion in consolidated revenue, a 330% increase compared to the same period last year and a record for the first quarter. Operating profit at KRW 193.9 billion, also up 388% on-year, reflecting steady growth in its sales of diagnostic tests. Seegene's Senior Managing Director of IR and PR Department Myungkun Kim said "the company was able to manage 55% of annual operating profit ratio, a clear reflection of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351.8 billion
SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics company reported its financial results for the first
