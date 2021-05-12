CGTN | How China' s people-centered approach works in fight against COVID-19

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/The year of 2020 brought one of the toughest tests in modern history as a deadly pandemic wreaked havoc across the world, turning's lives upside down., the world's most populous country, quickly waged a "'s war"-19 and vowed to protect the's life and health at all costs. To put thefirst is nothing new in. "Our Party andstand together, and keep flesh-and-blood ties, which is the basic guarantee of the Party in overcoming all difficulties and risks. As the saying goes, 'He who wins over thewins the country; he who loses theloses the country.'" - Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1, ...