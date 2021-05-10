Govt to schedule more restriction - easing this week (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) "Many future brides and grooms and wedding - sector operators have written to me and I reassure them that the government is working on it," Gelmini told RAI television. "We will soon give a date on ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Govt to schedule more restriction-easing this weekROME, MAY 10 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said the government will set a road map this week for activities that have not yet benefited from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
