Govt to schedule more restriction - easing this week

(Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) "Many future brides and grooms and wedding - sector operators have written to me and I reassure them that the government is working on it," Gelmini told RAI television. "We will soon give a date on ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt schedule

ROME, MAY 10 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said the government will set a road map this week for activities that have not yet benefited from the easing of COVID - 19 restrictions.ROME, MAY 10 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said the government will set a road map this week for activities that have not yet benefited from the easing of COVID - 19 restrictions.ROME, MAY 10 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said the government will set a road map this week for activities that have not yet benefited from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.