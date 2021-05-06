Resident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezione

EVERSANA™ strengthens global market access and pricing leadership in European expansion

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to ...

EVERSANA™ strengthens global market access and pricing leadership in European expansion

EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced key appointments across Europe to further strengthen its worldwide market access and pricing solutions leadership position. "Building on our industry-leading global pricing data and software solutions, we've recruited widely recognized experts who not only understand market access complexities across Europe but will strategically assess and deploy the solutions needed for clients either entering the European markets, expanding their country-to-country access or ready to commercialise worldwide," said Jim Lang, CEO, ...
