Cellares Raises $82M To Solve The Biggest Hurdles In Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) Decheng Capital and Eclipse Ventures lead Series B round, bringing total funding to over $100 million SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cellares Corporation, a life sciences technology company that automates Cell Therapy Manufacturing, today announced it has secured $82 million in a Series B round, bringing total funding to date to $100 million. The round was led by new investor Decheng Capital and co-led by existing investor Eclipse Ventures. Skyviews Life Science joined as a new investor, with previous investor 8VC also participating. This latest funding will accelerate development of the Cell Shuttle, Cellares' scalable factory-in-a-box. The Cell Shuttle enables end-to-end automation of the labor-
