Mishti doi with pomegranate and mint

Mishti doi
A super quick, make-ahead dessert of wobbly set yoghurt full of fragrant flavours, ...

Mishti doi with pomegranate and mint (Di domenica 2 maggio 2021) A super quick, make-ahead dessert of wobbly set yoghurt full of fragrant flavours, Mishti doi is a Bengali dish that requires just a handful of ingredients to create. Will says: ‘This is a very straightforward recipe that originally hails from Calcutta. Be careful to follow the steps correctly and you can’t go wrong. The end result is a creamy, sweet set baked yoghurt with a hint of cardamom.’ This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson. L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
