Manchester United-Roma | l’infortunio di Veretout | subito una tegola per i giallorossi

(Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) Si sta giocando l’andata della semifinale di Europa League traunaper Fonseca condel centrocampista. La stagione della compagine della Capitale è stata altalenante, in campionato il distacco è importante. In Europa è arrivata in semifinale, laè in campo contro il club inglese.unaper iche hanno registratodel centrocampistadopo 5 minuti, al suo posto dentro Villar. Appena 4 minuti più tardi ed i Red Devils passano in vantaggio con un gol di Bruno Fernandes. Poi un calcio di rigore per un tocco con la mano di Pogba, trasforma Lorenzo ...

ibanez41oficial : #MATCHDAY #UEL Manchester United - Roma DAJE ROMA! - EuropaLeague : GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Roma (Lorenzo Pellegrini 15'). #UEL - Gazzetta_it : Gol! Manchester United - Roma 1-1, rete di Pellegrini L. (ROM) - Nmkariithi : RT @paulmhlongo_: Pogba -> Cavani -> Bruno ?? #MUNROM Manchester United?? - st_jvzwin : RT @EuropaLeague: GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Roma (Lorenzo Pellegrini 15'). #UEL -

- ROMA 1 - 1 LIVE 9' Bruno Fernandes (M), 15' rig. Pellegrini (R)(4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Wan - Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Bruno ...9'pt GOL: Passa la squadra di Solskjaer . Che spacca subito la partita. Pogba parte da sinistra, serve Cavani in mezzo, che premia di prima intenzione l'inserimento di Bruno ...