Solid-state battery maker ProLogium receives another Edison Award

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) - TAIPEI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/The 2021s gala was held in Florida on Thursday, April 22.has beened a bronzehas been selected as a finalist for the category of Critical Human Infrastructure and is chosen for its proprietary ASM technology designed forsafety. Founded in 1987, thes is an annual celebration of innovative technology highlighting excellent inventions for the betterment of human life.is the onlycompany in the world that has been recognized two times in ...