Optics innovation from Sagentia Innovation helps take portable Fingerprint Drug Testing into new medical diagnostic testing areas (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - CAMBRIDGE, England, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Advanced optical engineering has enabled the UK manufacturer of a Fingerprint Drug testing solution to streamline manufacture and reduce the size and weight of its sample reader. This has also enabled the business to make inroads to other areas of medical diagnostic testing. Intelligent Fingerprinting appointed Sagentia Innovation to optimise its sample reader device, improving the user experience and broadening potential use cases. New applications include a rapid, non-invasive Drug screening system and a Covid-19 antigen test development project.
