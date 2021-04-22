New Cryptocurrency Token ELONGATE Pledges a Total of US$1,000,000 to Various Charities (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) BERN, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/



ELONGATE, a fast-rising Cryptocurrency Token that launched 3 weeks ago, has pledged a Total of more than US$1,000,000 in monetary donations to Various Charities. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, ELONGATE is a crypto Token that was born from an Elon Musk tweet and has since been determined to wield the power and capital of memes and internet culture to change the face of charitable giving. In a series of weekly live streams called charity parties with its tight-knit community of investors, ELONGATE has donated to charitable organizations including Children International, Action Against Hunger, and The Ocean Cleanup. On April 4, Children International accepted a first ...

